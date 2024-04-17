5 hurt in car-truck collision in Delhi's Pushp Vihar

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) At least five people were injured after a car rammed into a truck in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 1 pm when the car veered to dodge a scooter rider.

"A team was sent to the spot and upon reaching the scene, a car was found rammed into a junk truck on a roadside," a senior police officer said.

Police said the car driver was trying to save a woman who was on a scooter, but lost control.

"The car driver, along with three other passengers, a female scooter rider and another man on a motorcycle received injuries and were rushed to the hospital," said the officer. PTI BM VN VN