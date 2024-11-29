5 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Assam, sent back

Guwahati, Nov 29 (PTI) Five illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were apprehended by the Assam Police and handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The CM, however, did not mention which sector of the India-Bangladesh border they were intercepted from.

"Displaying alertness along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice apprehended 5 illegal Bangladeshis who were illegally entering Indian territory near the International border and pushed them back across the border," he posted on X.

Those apprehended were identified as Dudu Mia Chakder, Anuwar Hussain, Imran Hassan, Md Mahabub and Nahar Begum. PTI DG DG SOM