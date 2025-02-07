5 including 3 juveniles held for gang-rape of minor girl in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Police have arrested five persons, including three juveniles, for the alleged gang-rape of a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, officials said on Friday.

Citing the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, police sources said the girl was sleeping in her house with her sisters on the night of February 1, when five people from the same village tied her mouth and took her to a field where two of them raped her.

The accused threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed her ordeal to anyone, police said.

The SHO of Rasra police station Ratnesh Singh said that based on the complaint, a case was registered against five persons on Thursday under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act for kidnapping and rape. The accused were arrested on Friday.

While three of the accused are minors, the other two are aged between 22 and 25 years, Singh said.