5, including woman, booked for abduction, rape of girl in Nuh

Gurugram, Nov 7 (PTI) Haryana Police has booked five people, including a woman, in connection with alleged abduction and rape of a girl in a village in Nuh district, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Maqsood, Mausam, Kamru, Nazir and Warisa, they said.

The FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act at Ferozpur Jhirka Sadar police station, Sub-Inspector Nikhil said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's brother on Thursday, the 15-year-old girl was lured and abducted from her house with the help of two of the accused, including a woman, on November 2. The remaining three accused raped her, the police said.

On November 3, they left the minor on the outskirts of the village and fled, they added.

"Police have recorded the statement of the girl. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused," the SI said.