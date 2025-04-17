5 injured after lift falls into basement at hotel in Gurugram; FIR lodged

Gurugram, Apr 17 (PTI) Five people, including a couple, were injured after an elevator malfunctioned at a hotel on Golf Course Road in Sushant Lok area here, police on Thursday said.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital for treatment, they said.

An FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok Police Station on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by one of the injured named Manjari, police said.

Manjari, a native of Punjab's Pathankot, said that she went to Hotel Zen Suites in Sector 43 here with her husband Priyank Kohli on April 12.

She said that she was sitting in the car while her husband had gone inside to meet his friends.

Manjari, who presently lives in Ardee City here, said that she went to the hotel's fourth floor after some time to call her husband when he did not return.

"When we were coming down in the lift, the lift suddenly jerked on the third floor and fell straight into the basement. We got injured along with three others. The injured were admitted to a private hospital. The accident occurred due to negligence of the hotel management and lack of maintenance of the lift," she said in her complaint.

A police team reached the hospital on being informed.

The injured -- Kunal, Priyank, Vaibhav and Shrey Mahajan -- were discharged from the hospital on the same day of the mishap, police said.

Manjari, who was unfit to record her statement, was discharged a day later, they said.

A senior police officer said they are investigating the matter and added action will be taken as per law.

The hotel management, on the other hand, said that the mishap took place due to overloading of the lift. PTI COR AS AS