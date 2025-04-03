5 injured in attack on Shiva temple construction site in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Over a dozen armed assailants allegedly attacked the construction site of a Shiva temple here, injuring five people, including a man from Karnataka and associates of the temple's Mahant Mata Raj Lakshmi Manda, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Gyanpur Vishnu Prabha Singh said, "The incident occurred on March 31 at the Sundarvan Katebana area. Before police arrived, the attackers fled, threatening those working at the site. The injured were subsequently treated at a local hospital." Police have registered a case against 12 named individuals and several unidentified others on Wednesday, based on a complaint filed by Satish Reddy, who is overseeing the temple's construction. The charges include rioting, attempted murder, and criminal intimidation.

Satish Reddy (35), a resident of Karnataka's Raichur district, has been supervising the temple's construction, which is being carried out under the Ram Janaki Mandir Trust, alongside Mata Raj Lakshmi Manda for the past 23 years.

According to the complaint, the attack was triggered by an altercation between Vasu Dubey, a trust worker, and Ajay Saroj and Pintu Saroj, who arrived on a motorcycle. The initial verbal dispute escalated into physical violence. Later that evening, Ajay and Pintu returned with a large group of men allegedly armed with sticks, and they attacked Satish Reddy and other workers.

Police are currently reviewing the CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the remaining attackers. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK