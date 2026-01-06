5 injured in chimney blast at brick kiln in Bihar

Hajipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Five people were injured in a chimney blast at a brick kiln in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at Chandpura village under Bidupur police station limits when a newly constructed chimney was being inaugurated.

SP Lalit Mohan Sharma said the blast took place while the inaugural fire was being ignited in the chimney.

“Five people were injured, of whom three were discharged after treatment. None of the injured is in critical condition,” he said.

Bidupur SHO Ravi Prakash said all the injured were initially taken to the Sadar Hospital, and two were later shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment.

“It was not a referral case. They were taken to PMCH due to personal acquaintance,” he said.

Prakash added that a JCB machine was deployed to clear the area and other workers were safe.

“It appears to be a case of negligence. Further inquiry is underway and action will be taken after a formal report is received,” the SHO said.

The brick kiln owner said diesel was used to light the chimney, following which the blast occurred. PTI SUK RBT