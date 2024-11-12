5 injured in UP's Pilibhit after man opens fire over old enmity

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Five people were injured on Tuesday when a man opened fire at them to avenge his son's death over an old enmity in Sungarhi police station area, police said.

Advertisment

The accused was also caught and thrashed by the other faction with sticks.

The incident took place in the evening when two groups which harboured old enmity over village head elections clashed. Jagan Lal, under the influence of liquor, opened fire with his .12 bore gun at the house of Prem Shankar, they said.

Prem Shankar, his wife Omshreee, Rajnish, Vikas and Anil sustained pellet injuries, they said.

Advertisment

The family members of Prem Shankar later caught Jagan Lal and beat him with sticks after which he was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition.

Circle officer Deepak Chaturvedi said firing took place due to old enmity. Heavy force has been deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident, he said.

Police said Jagan Lal's son was killed in 2014 during the elections for the village head.

Advertisment

Prem Shankar, Anil Kumar, Kandhai Lal and Harswarup had gone jail in the case and were released from the court in 2022 after they were acquitted.

The police said prima facie it appeared that Jagan Lal opened fire to avenge his son's death. A detailed probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS