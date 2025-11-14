5 juveniles held after auto-driver murdered during robbery in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A 52-year-old autorickshaw driver was murdered during a robbery attempt allegedly by five juveniles here in Rohini, as they wanted money to buy drugs and alcohol, an official said on Friday.

Police have apprehended five juveniles and recovered a blood-stained knife and two stolen scooters from their possession, they said, adding that all of them belong to the 15 to 16 years age group.

"The incident took place around 12.30 am on the night of November 13 when the victim, Rakesh Kumar, was stabbed during a robbery attempt in Budh Vihar area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said in a statement.

Kumar, who had been driving an autorickshaw, was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he died during treatment, the DCP said, adding that an FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up.

"We got to know that two of the accused had hired Kumar's auto from Mangolpuri, while the remaining three followed them on two stolen scooters. On reaching an isolated stretch, the group attempted to rob the driver. When Kumar resisted, one of them stabbed him, following which all five fled on the scooters," the DCP said.

The police analysed CCTV footage and subsequently, during raids at their hideouts, all five juveniles were apprehended, they said.

The accused are also involved in multiple offences of snatching, theft and burglary, and with their arrest, six other cases have been worked-out, police said.

During questioning, the accused revealed they often indulged in robbery and theft to meet their expenses for intoxicants. On Thursday, they again decided to commit robbery, which resulted in the murder of Rakesh Kumar, police said.

Two of the accused are history-sheeters, and the police are inspecting the criminal record of the others, he said.

