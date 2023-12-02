5-kg IED found in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday recovered a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) in a forest area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The IED, weighing five kg, was found during an ongoing search operation in the Topa Hilltop area of Darhal Saturday evening, the officials said.

They said the explosive device was later safely destroyed.

The timely recovery of the IED averted a possible terror attack in the border district, the officials said.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation in different parts of Rajouri and nearby Poonch district over the past week to clear the region of terrorists.

The search operations were intensified following a fierce gunfight in the Bajimaal area of Rajouri on November 22 and 23 that left five Army personnel, including two captains, dead.

Two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were killed in the 36-hour-long encounter. PTI COR/TAS SMN