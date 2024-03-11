5 killed, 11 injured as bus touches live wire in UP's Ghazipur; 3 officials suspended

Ghazipur (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) At least five people were killed and 11 others injured when a bus in which they were travelling caught fire after it came in contact with an overhead high-voltage wire here on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place when members of a marriage party from Mau were on its way to Mahahar temple in the Mardah police station area, SHO Dharmendra Kumar Pandey told PTI over phone.

Taking note of the incident, state Energy Minister A K Sharma suspended three officials of the power department and terminated a lineman.

Executive engineer Manish, sub-divisional officer Santosh Chowhdury and junior engineer Pradeep Kumar Rai were suspended while services of lineman Narendra, who was on contract, were terminated, an official statement said.

Advertisment

The minister also visited Ghazipur and Mau to meet the victims' families.

The bus came in contact with a high-tension electric line and caught fire, SHO Pandey said.

District Information Officer Rakesh Kumar said that the district magistrate and other senior officials reached the spot.

Advertisment

Condoling the loss of lives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, in a post on X, said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family of each of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured persons.

He also directed that free treatment be given to the injured.

"The loss of lives in an accident in Ghazipur district is extremely sad and heart wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Adityanath said. PTI NAV/ABN ABN KVK KVK