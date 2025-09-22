5 killed, 15 injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Ramgarh/Godda, Sep 22 (PTI) Five people died and at least 15 others were injured in two road accidents in Jharkhand’s Godda and Ramgarh districts on Monday, police said.

The first accident took place in Ramgarh, after a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck at Chattar village around 10 am.

“Two persons were killed and at least 15 others injured in the mishap. The injured were admitted to a hospital. Five critically injured persons were later referred to RIMS in Ranchi,” Ramgarh SDPO Parmeshwar Prasad said.

He said the truck driver and a woman passenger in the bus died in the accident.

In the second incident in Godda, three members of a family died after their car overturned and fell into a roadside ditch at Sheetal village, Mahagama SDPO Chandrasekhar Azad said.

Azad said they were returning from Kahalgaon in Bihar’s Bhagalpur after taking a holy bath in the Ganga.

“The bodies were taken out of the car with the help of villagers, and sent for post-mortem,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Yogendra Yadav (57), his wife Bindeshwari Devi (53) and neighbour Kaushalya Devi (48). PTI CORR SAN RBT