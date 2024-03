Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) Five persons died and two others were in a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Jaipur district's Bassi area on Saturday evening, official said.

Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit said the fire broke after an explosion in the boiler of the factory.

Five people died on the spot while the two injured have been rushed to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh government hospital for treatment, he said. PTI SDA NB NB