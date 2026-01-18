5 killed, 25 injured after bus carrying marriage party overturns in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jan 18 (PTI) At least five people were killed and 25 others injured after a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at Orsa valley under Mahuadanr police station limits.

"A bus carrying a marriage party was coming from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding at Mahuadanr in Latehar. The bus overturned, and five people died on the spot. The injured were taken to a hospital," Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav told PTI.

The matter is being investigated, he said.