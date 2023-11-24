5 killed, 3 injured in accident in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI ) Five people died and three others were injured in a collision between a car and a jeep in Rajasthan's Churu district on Thursday. Three people died on the spot while two people died during treatment in the head-on collision that took place between Bhadasar and Bejasar villages on the Bikaner Road under the Sardarshahar police station, police said. Of the three injured, one was sent home after first aid while the other two injured are undergoing treatment. There were eight people in both the vehicles, according to police. The deceased have been identified as Madanlal (60), Noparam (70), Muralidhar (61), Bhomsingh (26), and car driver Wasim Akhtar (32). The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. The jeep driver has filed a case against the car driver, police said. PTI AG MNK MNK MNK