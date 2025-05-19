5 killed, 6 injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Garhwa/Hazaribag (Jharkhand), May 19 (PTI) Five people died and six others were injured after being struck by lightning in two districts of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

Three deaths were reported from Garhwa district and two fatalities from Hazaribag, they said.

The Met Department had issued an alert for hailstorms and lightning in parts of Jharkhand.

Last week, a 46-year-old CRPF officer was killed and three others were injured in a lightning strike during an anti-Naxal operation in Chaibasa.