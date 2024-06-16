5 killed, 8 injured in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Two cars fell in gorges in different areas of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, killing five people and injuring eight on Sunday, officials said While one accident was reported from the Khirsu Chaubatta, the other occurred near Dudhrakhal in the Satpuli area, a day after 14 tourists were killed and 12 other injured after a tempo-traveller fell into a gorge in Rudraprayag district.

Cting information received from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the officials said, in Khirsu Chaubatta, four people were killed after their car veered off the road and fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge. It is suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle, the officials said, citing information received from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Presonnel of the SDRF and police were sent to the site of the accident to rescue the victims.

Three people were hurt in the accident and they have been hospitalised, the officials said.

In another incident, a car fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge near Dudhrakhal in the Satpuli area, killing one person and injuring five others, they said.

The victims were on their way to Satpuli to attend a marriage ceremony.

The injured were sent to hospital and a body was recovered from the gorge, officials said.