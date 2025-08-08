5 killed as tree falls on moving bus in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) Five passengers, including four women, were killed on Friday after a tree fell on a running bus on Haidergarh-Harakh road in Barabanki district, police said.

The Uttar Pradesh roadways bus left for Haidergarh from the Barabanki bus stop with about 60 passengers at 10.30 am. As the bus reached near Harakh village, a cluster fig tree (gular) suddenly fell on it due to heavy rain, causing considerable damage to the vehicle, police said.

Six seriously injured persons were rushed to the district hospital, of which four women and the bus driver were declared dead, while another is undergoing treatment, Barabanki chief medical officer Awadhesh Kumar said.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi reached the spot to monitor the relief work. Traffic was restored on the road after the relief and rescue team removed the tree and the bus.

Tripathi said arrangements were made to safely evacuate all the remaining passengers.

The state transport corporation will provide Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, the district magistrate said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

In a post on X , the chief minister's office said, "UPCM @myogiadityanath has expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives in a road accident in Barabanki district.

"Expressing condolences to the bereaved families and wishing speedy recovery of the injured, the chief minister has instructed to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased." PTI COR NAV SHS ARI