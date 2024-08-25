5 killed as truck overturns in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Aug 25 (PTI) Five people were killed and several others injured after a truck on which they were travelling overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident happened around 6.30 pm in the Charhi police station area, they said.

While four people died on the spot, one person succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, they added.

"The injured were admitted to hospital and their conditions are stated to be stable. Identification of the deceased is being done," Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said.

Labourers were travelling in the truck with materials for setting up a pandal, Bishnugarh SDPO BN Prasad said.

The truck overturned after hitting a median, he said. PTI SAN SOM