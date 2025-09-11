5 killed in 2 days in train accidents in Thane, Raigad of Mumbai suburban network

Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) In separate incidents, five persons were killed on Mumbai's suburban railway network in two days, with most of the victims being hit by trains when they were walking on the tracks, officials said on Thursday.

Four of the five deaths occurred in Thane district and one in Raigad district on the routes operated by the Central Railway (CR), they said.

The first incident took place around 6.30 pm on Monday in which one Tushar Govind Kurle (28) was killed after being hit by a train between Bhivpuri and Karjat railway stations in Raigad, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The Karjat railway police have registered a case and are carrying out an investigation, it said.

On Tuesday morning, 30-year-old Rahul Umesh Singh died after he lost balance while travelling in a crowded local train and fell on the tracks near Kalyan railway station. A case has been registered in this connection.

Around 7 am Tuesday, another accident occurred near Khadavli railway station located between Titwala and Asangaon in Thane district, when a man aged around 40 years was fatally struck by an express train.

The victim's identity is being ascertained, the officials said.

Later that afternoon, Sushant Suresh Thackeray (33), a resident of Mauli Killa area in Shahapur and an employee of a private bank, was hit by Kamakhya Express when he was walking along the tracks between Asangaon and Atgaon stations in Thane.

Thackeray, a daily commuter, may not have noticed the train approaching from behind, an official probing the incident said. In another incident that took place on late Tuesday night, a man aged around 35 years was run over by an express train when he was walking between Bhiwandi and Kharbao stations on the Vasai-Diva line.

Dense grass grown along the track due to rains may not have given the victim enough space to move aside and he died on the spot, the official said.

Talking about the fatalities, a railway official said, "Many commuters risk walking on the railway tracks as a shortcut and ignore warnings, leading to such tragic incidents." PTI COR NP