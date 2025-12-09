5 killed in 2 road accidents in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Five people, including a girl and two women, were killed in two separate road accidents here, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a truck rammed into a motorcycle on the Agra-Delhi highway within the Farah police station limits on Monday evening, killing three people, a police spokesperson said.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Shibbu, a resident of Achnera in Agra district, was returning to his village from Farah along with his aunt Guddi (55), sister Ruksar (25) and two-year-old daughter Mahi, when the speeding truck hit the two-wheeler from behind, the spokesperson said.

Guddi, Ruksar and the toddler died on the spot, while Shibbu survived, police said.

In the second incident, two men riding a motorcycle were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Magorra police station area late on Monday night, police said.

Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh said Sonu (28) and Bhagat Singh (21), both residents of Umri village, were headed to a roadside eatery for dinner around 9 pm when the unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle near Kosikhurd village on the Mathura-Bharatpur road.

Police said post-mortem examinations were conducted on all the bodies and the remains were handed over to the families. PTI COR KIS RC