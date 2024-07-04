5 killed in car accident in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) Five persons, including a man and his three sons, were killed and three others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a bus here on Thursday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Akhilesh Bhadauria said, "A car carrying seven persons, including the driver, lost control and collided with another vehicle before crossing over to the opposite lane where it was hit by a bus on Thursday." Ashraf Ali (60), his wife Zaitoon Begum and their sons Khappe Ali (40), Arif alias Mehboob Ali (38), Intekaf Ali (30), Asif Ali (20) and the car driver Ehsan Ali (30) along with two other family members were travelling in the vehicle. All the occupants were residents of Mukarampur of Swar Kotwali area in the Rampur district where they were returning from Delhi.

Ashraf Ali and his sons Khappe Ali, Intekaf Ali and Arif alias Mehboob Ali were killed on the spot while the car driver Ehsan Ali succumbed at the hospital, police said.

Ashraf Ali's wife and two other occupants were injured and have been admitted to hospital.