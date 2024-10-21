5 killed in cylinder blast in UP's Bulandshahr

Lucknow/Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Five people were killed following a cylinder blast in a house in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district on Monday, police said.

"We have got information that five people have died and some are trapped under the debris due to an explosion in a colony in the Sikandrabad police station area of Bulandshahr district," Additional Director General of Police, Meerut Zone, Dhruva Kant Thakur told PTI.

The ADG said a rescue operation is underway.

According to police sources, this incident occurred in the Ashapuri Colony. Due to the explosion, a portion of the house collapsed trapping some people under the debris.

Police, administration and fire department officials are engaged in rescue work. Efforts are being made to remove the debris with the help of an excavator, an official said. PTI COR NAV RHL