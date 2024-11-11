5 killed in head-on collision between van, autorickshaw in Assam's Cachar

Silchar, Nov 11 (PTI) Five persons, including four of a family, were killed in a head-on collision between a goods-carrying van and an autorickshaw in Assam's Cachar district on Monday, police said.

The accident happened near Ranighat bridge in Borkhola on Silchar-Kalain Road.

"The deceased were passengers of the autorickshaw. The driver was also injured in the accident," an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Jakir Hussain, his wife Rezia Begum and their two children, Diluwab and Rehana, both in their 20s, and their neighbour Tahiruddin.

The autorickshaw driver has been admitted to a hospital, the official said. PTI COR SSG SSG SOM