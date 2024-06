Bhubaneswar, Jun 20 (PTI) At least five persons, including four minors, died in incidents of lightning strike at different places of Odisha on Thursday, police said.

The deaths were reported from Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Boudh, Sundargarh and Ganjam districts, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI BBM RBT