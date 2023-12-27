Advertisment
#National

5 killed in separate road accidents in Assam's Sonitpur

NewsDrum Desk
27 Dec 2023
Tezpur, Dec 27 (PTI) Five persons died in two separate road accidents in Assam's Sonitpur district while returning from a musical event on Wednesday, police said.

Three persons lost their lives when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle along the Balipara-Chariduar Road, a police officer said.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot, he said.

In another incident, two persons were killed after their motorcycle fell into a roadside ditch at Balipara-Dighalibasti area on National Highway-15.

All of them were returning from a musical programme at Balipara Middle School, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Bipul Das, Kasim Ali, Ross Islam, Debajit Basumatary and Sangphar Basumatary. PTI CORR DG RBT

