5 killed in separate road accidents in Assam's Sonitpur

Tezpur, Dec 27 (PTI) Five persons died in two separate road accidents in Assam's Sonitpur district while returning from a musical event on Wednesday, police said.

Three persons lost their lives when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle along the Balipara-Chariduar Road, a police officer said.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot, he said.

In another incident, two persons were killed after their motorcycle fell into a roadside ditch at Balipara-Dighalibasti area on National Highway-15.

All of them were returning from a musical programme at Balipara Middle School, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Bipul Das, Kasim Ali, Ross Islam, Debajit Basumatary and Sangphar Basumatary. PTI CORR DG RBT