5 killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka, Oct 12 (PTI) Five people died in separate road accidents in Jharkhand’s Dumka district in the last 24 hours, police said on Sunday.

In the latest incident, two persons were killed near Belmi More under the jurisdiction of Muffasil police station on the Dumka-Ramgarh road around 8 pm, they said.

Satyam Kumar, the officer in-charge of Muffasil police station, said, “A speeding dumper truck ran over a motorcycle with two persons near Belmi More. The identities of the deceased could not be ascertained. The bodies will be sent for post-mortem examination on Monday morning.” On Saturday evening, three persons died near Mahadevgarh village on the Hansdiha-Bhagalpur main road when two motorcycles collided head-on, another police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Shivshankar Mahto, Vibhishan Mahto and Manjay Kumar Das – aged between 29 and 31 years.

“The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital in Dumka. An FIR has also been lodged in connection with rash driving," said officer-in-charge of Hansdiha police station, Tara Chand. PTI CORR RPS RG RBT