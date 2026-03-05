5 killed in SUV-truck collision in Bihar's Madhubani

Madhubani, Mar 5 (PTI) Five persons, including a woman, died and two others were injured in a road accident at Phulparas area of Bihar’s Madhubani district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place when an SUV carrying them rammed into a truck in the morning, they said.

“One person died on the spot, while four others succumbed to injuries during treatment. Two of the injured are undergoing treatment,” said Vikram Acharya, Station House Officer of Phulparas police station.

The identity of the deceased – all residents of Haryana – is yet to be ascertained. PTI CORR PKD RBT