5 killed in trailer truck-car collision in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur: Five people, including two sisters, died in a collision between a trailer truck and a car in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said Saturday.

The accident occurred on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Friday when five people in the car were returning to the village after giving an exam from Bassi in Jaipur.

Sikandra SHO Ashok Chaudhary said the car driver, Yadaram Meena (36), and Monika Meena (18) died on the spot while Vedika Meena (21), Archana Meena (20) and Mukesh Mahavar (27) died on the way to Jaipur.

Archana Meena and Monika Meena were sisters.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary and will be handed over to the families after post-mortem.