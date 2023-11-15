5 killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (PTI) Five persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha’s Koraput and Sundergarh districts on Wednesday, police said.

The first incident was reported from Koraput district where three persons of a family from Chhattisgarh were killed and another injured as the car in which they were travelling plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge.

The accident took place at Sunki Ghat near Jodimadeli, police said, adding that the injured person has been rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Koraput.

The car was on its way to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, they added.

The deceased were identified as Nandalal Thakar, Gaurav Thakar and Naman Thakar. The injured person was identified as Rachana Thakar.

Police suspected that the accident could be due to fog or sleeplessness of the driver.

In Sundargarh district, two cyclists were killed after a speeding car hit them from behind at Jharmunda village.

The car fled the spot after hitting the bicycle. However, local people managed to chase the vehicle and stop it near Jagatgarh. Police have detained the driver. PTI AAM AAM MNB