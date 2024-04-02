5 labourers injured as rail bridge collapses during dismantling in MP's Morena

Morena, Apr 2 (PTI) Five labourers were injured when a century-old railway bridge on the Kwari river collapsed while it was being dismantled in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The incident took place near Sikroda village under Kailaras police station limits.

The narrow gauge bridge, more than 100 years old, was being dismantled as the railway line was being converted to broad gauge, Sub Divisional Magistrate Pradeep Tomar said.

The labourers were carrying out the work of cutting the iron structure of the old bridge using a gas cutter but it collapsed, injuring five workers, the official said.

The five injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Morena, he said. PTI COR ADU GK