5 labourers injured as under-construction road overbridge collapses near Tundla station in UP

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Five labourers were injured when some parts of an under-construction road overbridge collapsed around 9 pm on Thursday near Tundla railway station in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

"We received information around 9 pm that some portions of an under-construction road overbridge on the level crossing gate number 71 near Tundla railway station have collapsed," Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relation Officer, North Central Railway Zone, said.

"According to information, five labourers working on the site were injured and immediately admitted to the railway hospital and the nearest district hospital for treatment," he added.

Tripathi said that the injured workers are being provided with all necessary assistance for their speedy recovery.

Officials said that rail operations are going smoothly and there is no disruption to train services at the station due to the incident.

DM Ramesh Ranjan and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saurabh Dixit reached the site and initiated relief and rescue operations.