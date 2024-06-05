5 labourers injured in wall collapse incident in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jun 5 (PTI) Five labourers were injured after a seven feet wall of a rented accommodation collapsed in sector 82 area on Wednesday, police said.

The injured were admitted to civil hospital and police are investigating the matter, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 6:20 pm when around 5 labourers were taking a bath near the wall when it collapsed and they got buried under debris.

People nearby started to rescue the labourers and informed the police, they said.

"The injured are being treated in hospital and no casualty was reported so far. We are looking into the matter," a senior police officer said. PTI COR NB NB