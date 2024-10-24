5 labourers killed, 5 injured as water tank collapses in Pune

Pune, Oct 24 (PTI) Five labourers were killed and five others suffered injuries after a makeshift water tank collapsed at a labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township when some labourers were taking bath under the water tank, they said.

"It seems a wall of the water tank exploded due to the water pressure, leading to the collapse of the tank," Pimpri Chinchwad's Additional Commissioner of Police Vasant Pardeshi said.

The labourers who were below the water tank got trapped under the debris, he said.

"Three of them died on the spot while two others succumbed to the injuries at a hospital, where they were taken. Five others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment," another official said.

The site belongs to whom is being investigated and the process to register an offence has been initiated, he said. PTI SPK GK NP