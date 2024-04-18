5 labourers trapped after two-storey house collapses in Punjab's Rupnagar

Rupnagar, Apr 18 (PTI) Five labourers were trapped under debris after a two-storey house collapsed in Preet Colony on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place when six labourers were engaged in the process of raising the level of the house, they said, adding that one worker has been rescued.

The injured labourer was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, police said.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Punjab Police and fire brigade are trying to rescue the five labourers trapped under the debris, they said.

Advertisment

A loud explosion took place when the building caved-in.

House owner Rajinder Kaur said they had built this house in 1984. They were doing the work of lifting the lintel of the house.

Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav said the first priority of the administration was to safely rescue all the trapped labourers.

An inquiry would be conducted into the incident, she said.

Yadav along with Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Khurana were supervising the rescue operation. PTI COR CHS NB NB