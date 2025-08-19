5 lakh cusecs of floodwaters expected at Prakasam Barrage in Andhra's Vijayawada

Amaravati, Aug 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain on Tuesday said up to five lakh cusecs of floodwater inflows are expected to reach Prakasam Barrage at Vijayawada.

Heavy rains across several places in the state owing to a depression are contributing to floodwater inflows across all the rivers and waterbodies.

"Floodwater inflows are rising in the Krishna river and water is gushing at Prakasam Barrage. Up to five lakh cusecs of floodwaters could reach (the barrage)," said Jain in an official release.

According to the APSDMA managing director, the first warning could be issued before noon today at the barrage.

He alerted the district administrations and cautioned people living in the riparian regions of the river to be wary.

Further, he advised people not to cross canals and streams as most of them are swollen due to heavy rains. PTI STH KH