5 lakh ‘duplicate voters’ still exist in electoral rolls of Bihar even after SIR: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Patna, Oct 31 (PTI) Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that 5 lakh “duplicate voters” still exist in the electoral rolls of Bihar even after the Special Intensive Revision by the Election Commission.

AAP is contesting 83 seats in the assembly polls, which will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

“A huge electoral fraud has been committed in Bihar through the SIR. There are still five lakh duplicate voters in the electoral rolls. Besides, there are about one lakh voters whose names are not known,” Singh told reporters here.

“I must say that Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, is working as an agent of the BJP,” he alleged.

Singh added: “What was the purpose of the SIR ? What did the EC initially say before starting the exercise in Bihar? Names of foreign nationals, infiltrators, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas were supposed to be detected and deleted from the SIR… now the EC is not talking about these issues.” He also alleged that names of 80 lakh voters have been deleted in the SIR process.

Officials at the CEO office here were not immediately available for comments on the allegations made by the AAP leader.