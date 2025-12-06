5 lakh people to participate in Gita recital in Kolkata on Dec 7; WB Guv, Baba Ramdev may attend

Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) An estimated 5 lakh devotees will participate in a Bhagavat Gita recital in Kolkata on Sunday aimed at "spiritual awakening of Hindus", organisers said.

The event will be, among others, attended by yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev.

A spokesperson of the event's organiser, 'Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad' (an outfit of spiritual gurus of various mathas), said that West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is also expected to attend the programme titled 'Ek sath 5 Lakh Gita path' (Gita recital by 5 lakh people).

Ramdev, along with religious gurus Dhirendra Shastri and Kartik Maharaj, will address the gathering and take part in the recital.

"Apart from the governor, we also sent invitations to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but her office has not responded yet. This is a spiritual event without any political links," the spokesperson said.

He said there will be simultaneous recitation of chapters 1, 9, and 18 of the Bhagavad Gita.

"We will spread the message of communal harmony at the programme," Kartik Maharaj, one of the organisers and head of Bharat Sevashram Sangha's Beldanga (Murshidabad) branch, said. PTI SUS ACD