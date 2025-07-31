5 lakh Sindhi community members in Maharashtra to get property cards: Minister

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Property cards will be given to five lakh Sindhi community members residing across 35 towns and cities in Maharashtra, barring Ulhasnagar in Thane district, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said.

The decision to issue property cards to Sindhi families was in line with a promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the assembly elections last year, Bawankule told reporters on Wednesday.

"The state government has taken a decision to give property cards to five lakh Sindhi community members residing across 35 towns and cities in Maharashtra," the BJP leader said.

The community migrated to India after the 1947 partition, but its members still do not have property cards, the minister noted.

However, the decision to issue property cards will not be applicable for Ulhasnagar, which has the highest population of the Sindhi community in the state, he clarified.

A separate decision will be taken for Ulhasnagar soon, Bawankule added. PTI PR RSY GK