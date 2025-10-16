5 lakh visitors likely in Nanded for 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Nanded (Maharashtra), Oct 16 (PTI) The Nanded administration is making elaborate arrangements for the commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur to be held next month, officials said.

Nearly five lakh people are likely to visit Nanded in Maharashtra for the event and special focus is being given to accommodation, food, and parking arrangements, the district administration said in a release on Wednesday.

Schools, colleges, marriage halls and open grounds across the district are being surveyed for use during the commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, also known as 'Hind ki Chadar', it said.

People from various places in Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Parbhani, Jalna, Latur, Dharashiv, Hingoli, Beed, Nandurbar, Dhule and Jalgaon, are expected to attend the event, the release said.

A review meeting was held at the district collector's office on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the grand event.

Collector Rahul Kardile directed all departments to complete their assigned responsibilities within the stipulated time and in coordination with one another to ensure the event's success.

He reviewed transportation plans for pilgrims arriving by trains, buses and private vehicles, the release said.

The Public Works Department has been directed to expedite road and drainage repairs, and prioritise the construction of helipads, pandals, ground levelling, and setting up temporary sanitation facilities, it said.

The Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib in Nanded is one of the five high seats of authority of the Sikh community. PTI COR GK