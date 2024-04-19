5 Lok Sabha seats in Assam record voter turnout of 27 pc till 11 am

Guwahati, Apr 19 (PTI) A voter turnout of 27.22 per cent was recorded till 11 am in the five Lok Sabha seats in Assam where elections were underway in the first phase on Friday, officials said.

Sonitpur recorded a turnout of 28.12 per cent, followed by 29.51 per cent in Jorhat, 26.14 per cent in Lakhimpur, 26.88 per cent in Kaziranga, and 25.41 per cent in Dibrugarh.

The polling, which began at 7 am, would continue till 5 pm.

A total of 86,47,869 voters will decide the fate of 35 candidates in these five seats. PTI DG DG SOM