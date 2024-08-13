5 malaria deaths in Mizoram since January

Aizawl, Aug 13 (PTI) Five people have died of malaria in Mizoram so far this year, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 12,290 were diagnosed with malaria between January and July, and five of them died. All the deceased hailed from the Lawngtlai district, they said.

The National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) held a meeting to review the status of malaria, dengue and chikungunya infections in the state.

It was pointed out in the meeting that malaria PV cases have increased this year, officials said.

At least 267 people were diagnosed with dengue and three persons were infected with chikungunya in the state since January, they added.

Malaria cases were more common in four districts -- Lawngtlai, Lunglei, Mamit and Siaha, which share borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar. PTI CORR SOM