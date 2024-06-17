5 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Jun 17 (PTI) Following the recovery of another Maoist's body, the death toll from Monday's encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has now risen to five.

The encounter took place around 5 am near Lipunga, within Gua police station limits, approximately 200 km from Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi.

"Bodies of five Maoists, including two women, have been recovered so far. Additionally, two persons have been apprehended," Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar told PTI.

Four bodies were found initially in the morning, with the body of a woman Maoist found later during the subsequent search operations, he added.

Homkar added that during the search operations, one INSAS rifle, two SLRs, three (.303) rifles, and one (9mm) pistol were found.

Homkar identified the deceased Maoists as zonal commander Kande Honhaga from Thalkobad in Chaibasa, who had a bounty on his head, sub-zonal commander Singrai alias Manoj from Jaigur police station area in Chhattisgarh, area commander Surya alias Munda Devgam, and female cadres Junga Purty alias Marla and Sapni Hansda.

Police sources said Singrai had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, Kande Rs 5 lakh, and Surya Rs 2 lakh.

Homkar added that Singrai and Kande were experts in laying IEDs, the IG confirmed.

The apprehended Maoists were identified as area commander Pandu Hansda and Batri Devgam, he added.

According to Homkar, police received intelligence that some Maoists, including Ajay Mahto, Kande, and Singrai from the squads of CPI (Maoist) politburo member Misir Besra and Anmol, had assembled near Lipunga forests to execute an attack.

"Based on this input, a joint search operation was conducted by security forces comprising Chaibasa police, CoBRA 209, Jharkhand Jaguar, and CRPF. Upon reaching the area around 5 am, the Maoists launched an attack on the search team. In self-defence, security forces retaliated with gunfire. The encounter lasted approximately an hour," Homkar added.

Security forces later conducted a thorough search of the area, recovering four bodies along with firearms and ammunition.

"Two Maoists attempting to flee were apprehended by security forces," he added.

Homkar highlighted that Kolhan and Sarnda are considered the last strongholds of Maoists in the state. "Due to continuous operations by security forces, Maoist presence has been confined to a few remaining locations. Police have effectively curtailed their activities in major strongholds like Buda Pahad, Chatra, Latehar, Gumla, Lohardaga, Ranchi, and Parasnath," he concluded.

Describing it as a "historic" achievement, Homkar called upon Maoists to surrender to the police under the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.