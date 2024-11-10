5 members of flying squad suspended for extorting Rs 85,000 from bizman in Thane

Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) Five members of a poll flying squad, including two constables, have been suspended for allegedly extorting Rs 85,000 from a flower merchant after threatening him in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place on October 18 at Mharal Naka here.

The accused violated the model code of conduct, in place for the November 20 state assembly polls, according to the FIR registered against the five.

The flower businessman and his friend were on their way to Ahmednagar and Pune in a car carrying Rs 7.5 lakh to pay farmers for purchases made during the Dussehra festival, the official from Ulhasnagar police station said.

The accused intercepted the car when it was proceeding towards Murbad and threatened the duo that their money would be seized and a case would be registered against them.

They allegedly extorted Rs 85,000 from the flower merchant, the official said.

The accused did not inform their seniors about the money found with the flower businessman, and also did not follow the set procedure for the raid and seizure, he said. The businessman later complained to poll officials about the alleged extortion.

After a probe and a complaint by a poll official, the Ulhasnagar police on Saturday registered a case against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 308(2) (extortion), 198 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 134 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all), he said.

In a release on Sunday evening, the Thane district administration announced that the five accused have been suspended. PTI COR GK NR