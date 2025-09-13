5 members of inter-state burglar gang nabbed, cash, jewellery items recovered

Bokaro, Sep 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Police arrested five members of an inter-state burglary gang who targeted government quarters in Dhanbad, Bokaro and neighbouring districts of West Bengal and committed heists by breaking into houses during daytime, an officer said.

Bokaro Superintendent of Police, Harvinder Singh, told media persons on Saturday that after several incidents of burglary in government quarters in Bokaro and adjoining Dhanbad district, a joint team of different police stations (where the burglary took place) was formed to nab the culprits.

"Using our intelligence network with the support of technical surveillance, we managed to nab the five culprits, including the leader of the gang Raju Ansari, a resident of Jorapokhar area in Dhanbad. We also recovered Rs 3,07,600 in cash, 97 grams of gold, silver bricks weighing approximately 1 kg and several silver jewellery items," Singh said.

The other four burglars who have been arrested include Faiyaz Ansari, Abid Ansari and Rahul Kumar (all from Jorapokhar area of Dhanbad) and Ravi Rangarao Shinde, a resident of Jharia in Dhanbad.

"Raju Ansari and Faiyaz Ansari have cases lodged in different police stations of Bokaro, Dhanbad (in Jharkhand) and Purulia district of Bengal, while Abid Ansari has cases lodged in different police stations at Bokaro and Dhanbad," the SP said.

A police officer who was part of the raiding team said that they caught the gang members while they were attempting to break into a railway quarter in Dhanbad.

"Their modus operandi was to do recce of closed government quarters and commit the act during daytime and take advantage of people busy with their daytime activities and not paying attention to sounds from closed quarters. Unlike during night when a slight sound would awaken the people in the neighbouring quarters," said the police officer.

The police claimed to have solved many theft cases at different police stations of Bokaro and Dhanbad districts in Jharkhand and in Purulia and West Burdwan districts of West Bengal. PTI CORR ANB RG