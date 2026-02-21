5 members of interstate narcotics racket held by Delhi Police; 'smack' worth Rs 60 lakh seized

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Five suspects linked with an interstate drug syndicate supplying 'smack' in the Delhi-NCR region were arrested and narcotics worth around Rs 60 lakh were recovered from them, police said on Saturday.

The key accused, identified as Ameen Khan (24), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, was arrested on February 12 near the Noida Link Road in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, when he allegedly arrived at the spot to deliver a consignment of 'smack' (adulterated heroin), they said.

Police said 291 grams of contraband was found on his person. During interrogation, Khan revealed he used to source smack from suppliers in Badaun and sell it in small quantities across areas such as Khoda Chowk and Shashi Garden in east Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, police arrested two of his suppliers -- Rashid (38) and Balbir (34) -- from Badaun, from whom an additional 35.85 grams of smack was recovered.

Further investigation and analysis of Khan's call records led police to two of his local associates, identified as Asif (27) and Ikrar (42), both residents of Trilokpuri -- allegedly involved in supplying drugs in east Delhi.

They were arrested on Saturday after being found in direct contact with Khan, police said, adding that the duo disclosed that they had been sourcing smack from Khan for resale in local areas.

Police further said both men were also wanted in an earlier drug trafficking case registered at Mayur Vihar police station, where proclamation proceedings had already been initiated against them.

The five accused were part of an organised interstate network that smuggled narcotics from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi-NCR, officials said.

Khan, who was earlier arrested in Meerut in a similar case, had been living in Delhi on rent for the past few months, they said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify other members of the supply chain. PTI MSJ SSJ ARB ARB