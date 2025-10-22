5 members of organised criminal gang arrested in Jharkhand’s Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Oct 22 (PTI) Five members of an organised criminal gang were arrested in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Wednesday.

Two pistols, five live cartridges and five mobile phones were recovered from their possession, he said.

"On Tuesday night, we received a tip-off that some members of the Rahul Singh gang gathered at Parsahi Dagdagi Bridge under Chandwa police limits to carry out a criminal activity. Based on the information, a police team led by SDPO Latehar conducted a raid in the area and arrested five persons," Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav told reporters.

He said the gang had gathered to extort from a coal loading area.

"All five belong to the Rahul Singh gang. Of them, four hail from Ranchi, while one was from Gumla," the SP said.

The accused were identified as Vishwanath Oraon (33), Sandip Yadav (24), Phoolchand Khalko (24), Tulsi Munda (19) and Tanveer Ansari (22).