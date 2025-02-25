5 men booked on director Mishra's complaint over film with 'Maha Kumbh's viral girl

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) An FIR has been filed against five persons, including a YouTube channel owner, in Mumbai after director Sanoj Mishra accused them of attempting to defame him and stop his film with 'Maha Kumbh viral girl' Monalisa Bhosle, a police official said on Tuesday.

The first information report (FIR) was filed at the Amboli police station in suburban Mumbai, where Mishra lodged a complaint against them.

Recently, Mishra announced making a film, 'The Diary of Manipur', with Bhosle, a garland seller who came into limelight with her striking presence at the 'Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and became an Internet sensation.

According to the Amboli police station official, the five men named in the complaint made serious allegations Mishra over the film's budget and other issues.

One of them claimed that none of the films directed by Mishra has been released till date and that he will "ruin" 16-year-old Bhosle's career, he said, citing the complaint.

Mishra has called allegations made by the five men as false and insisted they have formed a group to tarnish him image.

"These people are deliberately spreading false and wrong news against me. They do not want Monalisa's film 'The Diary of Manipur' to be made," he has said.

The FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation was, the official added. PTI ZA RSY