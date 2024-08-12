5 men drown while bathing in Jaipur's Kanota Dam

Jaipur: Five men drowned while bathing in Kanota Dam here, police said on Monday.

On Sunday, six men went to the dam for a picnic. While bathing they slipped into deep water and got swept away by the strong current, Police Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Kumar said.

While one of them came out safely, the others drowned, he said. The bodies of Harsh Nagaura (20), Vinay Meena (22), Vivek Mahor (22), Ajay Mahor (23) and Harkesh Meena (24) were taken out of the reservoir by the SDRF and Civil Defence team late night, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Monday, they said.