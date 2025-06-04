5 men in UP's Bahraich arrested for shouting 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan

Bahraich (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Police here on Monday arrested five individuals for allegedly shouting the "Pakistan zindabad" slogan and attempting to disturb social harmony.

The arrests were made after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread public outrage.

The arrested accused have been identified as Avinash, Ajit Kumar, Vijay Pratap, Ankul and Satpal, all residents of Ambedkar Nagar village, located within Khasha Mohammadpur, under the Ramgaon police station jurisdiction.

An official statement issued by the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Nayan Singh on Wednesday evening said a video showing five individuals, along with some other youths, raising the "Pakistan zindabad" slogan was widely circulated on social media. A case has been registered against these five and three other unnamed individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Ramgaon police station.

Locals have alleged that the youths involved in the objectionable sloganeering belong to Ambedkar Nagar village and are associated with the Bhim Army. PTI COR CDN CDN KSS KSS